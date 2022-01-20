REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $890,249.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. REPO has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $890,249.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

