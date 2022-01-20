Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cairn Energy (LON: CNE):

1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.41). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.17) to GBX 235 ($3.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON CNE opened at GBX 188.57 ($2.57) on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £938.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.59), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($249,395.42).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

