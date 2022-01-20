Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report sales of $72.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.42 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.09 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.