Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 406,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,934,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

