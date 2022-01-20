Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 130.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 1.36% of ESSA Pharma worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPIX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.49. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

