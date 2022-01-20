Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 30,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

