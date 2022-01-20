Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,876 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,428 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,091,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 183.01 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,387 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.