Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 167,002 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,002 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.87% of Xencor worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. 664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,802. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

