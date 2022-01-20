Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.35

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$47.35 and last traded at C$47.27, with a volume of 37198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.66.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

