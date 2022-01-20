Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Sell

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($79.14) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,151.54 ($70.29).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,649 ($77.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,856.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,164.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.