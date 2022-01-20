RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,603,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 2,019,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.9 days.

RIOCF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $18.15 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

