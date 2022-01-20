Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 74.00 and last traded at 75.53, with a volume of 114485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 79.95.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 107.22.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

