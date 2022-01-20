Robert Blackburn Gray Buys 50,000 Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Stock

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £55,500 ($75,726.57).

RESI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.51). 87,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.08. The company has a market cap of £189.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22. Residential Secure Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

