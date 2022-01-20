Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,817 shares of company stock valued at $63,158,420 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

