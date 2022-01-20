Robust Token (RBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,627.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.89 or 0.00050487 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $754,923.09 and $12,627.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00065636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.07519762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.01 or 0.99558680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,432 coins and its circulating supply is 34,482 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.