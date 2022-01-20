Rockwell Automation (ROK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-11.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.500-$11.100 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

