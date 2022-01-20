Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 13,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

