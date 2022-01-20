Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSGUF shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.