Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $13,375,200.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.54.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.