Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 3.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

ROKU stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

