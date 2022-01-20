Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $99.03 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

