Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.64. Rover Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,452 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

