Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $37.46 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

