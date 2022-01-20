Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,316,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New Gold by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

