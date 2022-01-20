Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 424,740 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 308.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

