Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,467 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $149.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

