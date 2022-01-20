Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 111,762 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

