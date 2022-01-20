Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,507 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.