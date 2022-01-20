Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,447 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

