Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 609 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.