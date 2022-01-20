RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €42.50 at Berenberg Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

