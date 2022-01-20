Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

