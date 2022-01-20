S.Finance Market Cap Reaches $11,044.71 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $11,044.71 and approximately $319,004.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00114427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

