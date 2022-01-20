Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 295,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

