Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.82 ($8.88).

FRA SHA opened at €6.99 ($7.94) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

