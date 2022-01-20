Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $272.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $267.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schindler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.50.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $257.23 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $245.20 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.07.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

