Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

