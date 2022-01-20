SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

