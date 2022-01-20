Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

