Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

