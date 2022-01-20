Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

TLYS opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

