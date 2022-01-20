Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Reaches $343,520.47

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $343,520.47 and $34,996.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

