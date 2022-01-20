Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.