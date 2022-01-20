Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.20. 5,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

