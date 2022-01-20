SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.74. SelectQuote shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,575 shares traded.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.