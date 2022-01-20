SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.74. SelectQuote shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,575 shares traded.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
