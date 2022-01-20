Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,559,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.