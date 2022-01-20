Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Service Co. International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

