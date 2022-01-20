Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,969. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.56. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 277,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 474,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

