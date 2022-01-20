SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,556 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

