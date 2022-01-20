SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL stock opened at $185.23 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.04.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $20.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.19%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.